Ahold Delhaize Announce Nomination To Supervisory Board

Dutch retailer Ahold Delhaize has announced the nomination of Pauline van der Meer Mohr for appointment to its supervisory board.

van der Meer Mohr currently holds a number of board seats, including on the boards of the Dutch Corporate Governance Code Monitoring Committee (Chair), EY Netherlands (Chair), HSBC Holdings plc, ASM International, and Viatris Inc.

Previously, she also served as president of Erasmus University from 2010 through 2015 after a career in human resources and various legal positions at companies including ABN Amro, TNT and Shell.

Annual General Meeting

Ahold Delhaize's supervisory board will propose the appointment to the annual general meeting of shareholders on April 13, 2022.

“We are pleased to propose Pauline for appointment to the Supervisory Board," commented Peter Agnefjäll, chair of the supervisory board.

"She is a seasoned executive and board member and will bring extensive relevant experience from a number of international and dynamic companies to Ahold Delhaize. Her background in both law and HR will be important to the Supervisory Board as Ahold Delhaize continues to implement its Leading Together strategy."

Stepping Down From Supervisory Board

Elsewhere, Mary Anne Citrino, who has served on Ahold Delhaize’s supervisory board since July 2016, will be stepping down from the Ahold Delhaize supervisory board at the AGM in April.

"We would also like to thank Mary Anne for her outstanding contributions over the past six years to initially Ahold and, after the merger, to Ahold Delhaize," Agnefjäll added.

"Her extensive knowledge in the areas of strategy and corporate finance will be greatly missed. We wish her all the best for the future.”

