Ahold Delhaize Appoints Nienke van de Streek As General Manager Of Gall & Gall

Ahold Delhaize has announced the appointment of Nienke van de Streek as general manager of Dutch liquor store chain Gall & Gall, commencing 15 August.

The Dutch retailer said that van de Streek will replace Pieter Saman in the role, with Saman named brand president of drugstore chain Etos in April of this year.

van de Streek began her career at Hema, and has worked in food retail since 2009, including in her most recent position at Aldi Netherlands.

'A Well-Known Brand'

Commenting on her new role, van de Streek said, "Gall & Gall is a beautiful and well-known brand, with a good assortment and enthusiastic associates, I have already discovered that in all recent store visits. I'm looking forward to getting to work with the team."

Elsewhere, Saman, who joined Ahold Delhaize in 2020, previously worked at outdoor store Bever for eight years, and was appointed CEO of the business in 2016. Prior to that, he began his career at OC&C Strategy Consultants.

'Strengthen Our European Team

"I am pleased with these appointments at two of our great brands, who will further strengthen our European team," commented Wouter Kolk, CEO Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia. "Gall & Gall and Etos, like many of our other brands, have a long history and are the familiar faces in the streets of the Netherlands.

"Nienke and Pieter will both report into Marit van Egmond, who oversees Albert Heijn, Gall & Gall and Etos. I am looking forward to working with them in my European team, continuously improving our brands’ service to customers together."

Both Gall & Gall and Etos have a longstanding history in the Dutch market – the former dates back to 1884, while the latter was formed in 1919.