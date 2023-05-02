52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Ahold Delhaize Names Jolanda Poots-Bijl As Nominee For CFO Role

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Ahold Delhaize has nominated Jolanda Poots-Bijl, the current CFO of offshore construction company Van Oord, as its next chief financial officer, subject to shareholder approval.

Poots-Bijl will join the Dutch retailer in mid-August, as executive vice president for its finance functions, as well as being appointed as a member of its executive committee, starting in the role of CFO on 1 October.

Current CFO Natalie Knight will stay with the company until early July, before stepping down from her role.

As well as her current position with Van Oord, she has also served as CFO at firms including Ordina and Volker Wessels, and served on the supervisory board of firms such as AkzoNobel, Pon Holdings and Blokker.

'Addressing The Challenges'

Commenting on her new role, she said, "Ahold Delhaize is a business that plays an important role in the daily life of many people, from the emphasis on affordable healthy eating to the transition of food retail into a more sustainable system.

"Ahold Delhaize is therefore in a good position to address some of the challenges of our time and I am honoured to become part of the team. I look forward to getting to know the people, the business and the customers."

Elsewhere, Frans Muller, Ahold Delhaize chief executive, praised Poots-Bijl as a "seasoned CFO with broad international working experience and a passion for digital transformation and sustainability".

Read More: Ahold Delhaize Reports 'Solid End' To 2022, With Europe Sales Up 6.2%

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones.

