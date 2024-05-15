Ahold Delhaize Nominates Claude Sarrailh As New Europe & Indonesia CEO

Retailer Ahold Delhaize has nominated Claude Sarrailh for the role of Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia chief executive, subject to shareholder approval.

Sarrailh joins Ahold Delhaize from Metro AG, where he has held the role of chief customer and merchandise officer since 2022.

He has been with the wholesale giant since 2006, and previously spent more than a decade at Carrefour, holding various customer, procurement and executive roles in a number of European countries.

Management Board

Sarrailh will Ahold Delhaize as executive vice president at the start of September, and following approval by shareholders, he will join the management board on 1 October, as well as taking on the Europe and Indonesia position.

Current Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia CEO Wouter Kolk is set to step down from his role, and the group's management board, on the same date.

'A Seasoned Executive'

Commenting on Sarrailh's appointment, Frans Muller, CEO of Ahold Delhaize, said that he was "excited" that the French national was joining the Dutch retailer.

"He is a seasoned executive with a broad international track record and a passion for retail, customer innovation and people," Muller said. "He brings extensive commercial experience in the food industry and a wealth of knowledge when it comes to leading teams and transformation strategies. His international background with deep expertise in areas such as sourcing, digital, omnichannel retail business is a great fit for Ahold Delhaize and our great local brands in Europe and Indonesia."

Sarrailh added that he has "long admired Ahold Delhaize as a company", and that he is "eager to learn more about how they operate and what makes them successful."