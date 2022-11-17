Subscribe Login
Ahorramas Installs Solar Facity At Central DC In Madrid

Spanish retailer Ahorramas has installed 3,300 solar panels at its Velilla de San Antonio central distribution facility in Madrid.

The group, which is headquartered in Madrid, said that the installation will produce enough green energy to supply 25% of the annual energy consumption of Ahorramas’ logistics facilities and other buildings at the site.

Photovoltaic Output

The photovoltaic plant will produce an estimated 2,759,047 kWh per year, and will reduce the retailer's carbon footprint by 1,655 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

The decision to develop the solar facility forms part of the retailer’s strategic plan towards innovation, sustainability and reducing its environmental impact, it said.

Ahorramas already operates 40 stores with solar panels installed on their roofs, part of its commitment to develop sustainable and self-sufficient stores. 

The use of clean and renewable energy will reduce Ahorramas’ carbon footprint, and also adheres to UN Sustainable Development Goals 7 and 13, the retailer said.

Charging Points

In July, Ahorramas announced a collaboration with energy group EDP to install 450 charging points for electric cars, located in 140 different car parks across Spain.

“This agreement with EDP is a key part of our sustainability and energy efficiency strategies," Luis Ramón Vicente, deputy director at Ahorramas, commented at the time.

"This initiative, along with a PPA (Power Purchase Agreement) and the installation of photovoltaic panels in all of our stores, will enable us reach the objective that 50% to 75% of our energy consumption comes from green energies.”

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest technology news. Article by Amanda Merchán. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

