Ahorramas Opens Two Stores In Madrid

Spanish retailer Ahorramas has opened two stores in Madrid, in Ciempozuelos and Leganés, as it continues its expansion strategy.

The Ciempozuelos outlet has a surface area of 1,448 square metres and a team of 42 employees. It is located in an area where Ahorramas already operates two other stores.

Ahorramas has installed solar panels on the rooftop of the new store, to provide sustainable energy, along with charging points for electric vehicles.

Elsewhere, the Leganés outlet has a surface of 594 square metres and 24 employees. Ahorramas already operates five other stores in the area.

Openings And Reopenings

Over the course of the year, Ahorramas has announced a total of five openings and eight reopenings.

It plans to reopen its store located in Madridejos, Toledo, following a renovation process, at which the group has also installed solar paneld and charging points for electric vehicles.

The store will also offer the ‘A comer… y listo’ (let’s eat… and ready) service, which provides traditional prepared foods to customers, the company said in a statement.

Digitalisation And Sustainability

Elsewhere, the Spanish retailer has installed digital displays to inform customers about promotions, recipes, seasonal products, and so on, part of its transformation plan towards digitalisation.

The retailer said it is also committed to sustainability and quality, and the Ciempozuelos, Leganés and Madridejos stores provide recycling points at their entrance, along with extensive fresh produce areas.

