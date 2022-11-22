Aldi Continues Expansion Drive In Spain

Aldi Spain has announced the opening of three new stores, in Gijón (Asturias), Dénia (Alicante) and Carabanchel (Madrid), which form part of the discounter's 2022 expansion plans.

The openings strengthen Aldi’s presence in the north of Spain, following the opening of its first store in Asturias, with the discounter now established in every region in the country, the group said in a statement.

The store in Gijón covers approximately 1,000 square meters, has a team of 11 employees, and supplies 2,000 SKUs, of which 80% are from Aldi’s private label.

Elsewhere, the Carabanchel outlet also covers 1,000 square metres and employs a team of 11. It is the second Aldi store to open in the Madrid region in two months, after the Aranjuez store opening in September.

The Dénia outlet is the second store Aldi operates in the locality, and covers some 1,200 square metres.

With these openings, Aldi now has 37 stores in the Alicante region, following the opening of the Santa Pola store last June, and 64 supermarkets in the Comunidad Valenciana.

According to the group, Comunidad Valenciana is the region with the highest amount of Aldi stores in Spain.

Expansion Plans

Aldi’s expansion plan aims to open more than 40 stores in Spain by the end of 2022.

The retailer announced it is planning new openings in Zaragoza, Majuelos (Tenerife), Huelva, Barcelona, and Alcorcón (Madrid) on 23 November, along with a change of location for three supermarkets in Barcelona, Valencia and Alicante.

With these openings, the company will reach a store count of 390 outlets in Spain.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Amanda Merchán.