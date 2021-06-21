Aldi Denmark To Open Its 'Largest' Outlet

Published on Jun 21 2021 11:55 AM in Retail tagged: Denmark / Store Launch / Aldi Denmark / Næstved

Aldi Denmark has announced that it will open its largest store in the country in Næstved on the island of Zealand on 25 June.

According to the retailer, the new store aims to showcase 'the new Aldi' and is spread across 1,455 square metres.

Launch Day

On the day of the launch, the mayor of Næstved Municipality, Carsten Rasmussen, will inaugurate the store.

Aldi Denmark will organise a number of events on the opening day, including free croissants, goodie bags for the first 100 customers, and a competition, among others.

The retailer will also run a special competition that will see the winning customer enter the store and fill his/her trolley with as many items as possible in two minutes to keep the items for free.

Aldi is in the process of building a new line of upgraded stores throughout the country under the concept of 'the new Aldi'.

"We have a strong team of employees who are very much looking forward to working in a brand new and fine store," said district manager at Aldi, Christian Larsen.

Largest Aldi Denmark Store

The store takes the place of the Kalbyris Centre, which was demolished to make way for the new outlet.

Features of the largest Aldi Denmark store include solar cells on the roof, which produce electricity for the store, two driveways for easier access, and extra-wide aisles to allow customers to shop with greater ease.

According to Larsen, the extra space in the store allows the group to "offer our customers a wide selection of exciting non-food and spot goods."

Larsen added, "When it comes to corona, we obviously follow the health board's recommendations and also have extra focus on keeping your distance and kicking back so that everyone can shop safe and secure in the store."

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.