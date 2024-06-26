Netto Completes Conversion Of Stores To 3.0 Concept

Salling Group is set to complete the conversion of all Danish Netto outlets to its new 3.0 concept, with the reopening of its store in Rødby later this week.

The conversion of the store in Rødby marks the completion of a five-year project by the retail chain, aimed at offering a better shopping experience to customers.

Since 2019, Netto has upgraded its stores across Denmark to feature a new look and layout, but with the same goods at the best prices.

The grocery chain renovated approximately 547 stores in this period, with around 222 of those upgraded last year.

The director of Netto Danmark, Braw Bakir, stated, “It has been an incredible journey that has manifested how strong a culture we have at Netto, and how far we go to offer our customers the best.

“My colleagues at Netto and the rest of Salling Group have made an excellent effort, where we have meticulously followed a sharply organised and ambitious plan, which has been executed to perfection. It is therefore fantastic that customers can now expect the same look and quality wherever they visit Netto in the country.”

Netto 3.0

The Netto 3.0 concept focuses on the chain’s Danish and Scandinavian roots and features new interiors, with a larger fruit-and-vegetable department.

The renovation of old Netto outlets focuses on fixtures, furnishings, and the general condition of the building.

Some conversions took several months, while others were completed in under a day, the retailer added.

Two Netto outlets in Copenhagen will continue to operate in the old format, as both are part of larger construction projects scheduled to be completed at a later date, the retail group added.

Netto is also adding more features to its stores, including areas for freshly baked bread and electronic shelf fronts, among others.

Bakir added, “Customer needs are constantly changing, and it is our primary task to ensure that we are always where our customers are and that we can fulfil their needs.”

He furthered, “It’s not just about concepts, interior design and assortment, but just as much about the culture at Netto. We want a workplace that is good for our colleagues – especially for young people – and I believe we can do even more for the benefit of colleagues and customers.”