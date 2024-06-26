52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Netto Completes Conversion Of Stores To 3.0 Concept

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Netto Completes Conversion Of Stores To 3.0 Concept

Salling Group is set to complete the conversion of all Danish Netto outlets to its new 3.0 concept, with the reopening of its store in Rødby later this week.

The conversion of the store in Rødby marks the completion of a five-year project by the retail chain, aimed at offering a better shopping experience to customers.

Since 2019, Netto has upgraded its stores across Denmark to feature a new look and layout, but with the same goods at the best prices.

The grocery chain renovated approximately 547 stores in this period, with around 222 of those upgraded last year.

The director of Netto Danmark, Braw Bakir, stated, “It has been an incredible journey that has manifested how strong a culture we have at Netto, and how far we go to offer our customers the best.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My colleagues at Netto and the rest of Salling Group have made an excellent effort, where we have meticulously followed a sharply organised and ambitious plan, which has been executed to perfection. It is therefore fantastic that customers can now expect the same look and quality wherever they visit Netto in the country.”

Netto 3.0

The Netto 3.0 concept focuses on the chain’s Danish and Scandinavian roots and features new interiors, with a larger fruit-and-vegetable department.

The renovation of old Netto outlets focuses on fixtures, furnishings, and the general condition of the building.

Some conversions took several months, while others were completed in under a day, the retailer added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two Netto outlets in Copenhagen will continue to operate in the old format, as both are part of larger construction projects scheduled to be completed at a later date, the retail group added.

Netto is also adding more features to its stores, including areas for freshly baked bread and electronic shelf fronts, among others.

Bakir added, “Customer needs are constantly changing, and it is our primary task to ensure that we are always where our customers are and that we can fulfil their needs.”

He furthered, “It’s not just about concepts, interior design and assortment, but just as much about the culture at Netto. We want a workplace that is good for our colleagues – especially for young people – and I believe we can do even more for the benefit of colleagues and customers.”

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Nestlé Launches Website To Support People On Weight-Loss Drugs
Nestl&eacute; Launches Website To Support People On&nbsp;Weight-Loss Drugs
2
Retail

E.Leclerc Continues To Lead French Grocery Market In May: Kantar
E.Leclerc Continues To Lead French Grocery Market In May: Kantar
3
Retail

UK Retailers Making Progress On Diversity – Inclusion Harder To Achieve
UK Retailers Making Progress On Diversity &ndash; Inclusion Harder To Achieve
4
Retail

Musgrave Anticipates 6% Increase In Sales At Spanish Operation
Musgrave Anticipates 6% Increase In Sales At Spanish Operation

Partner Content

Power Up Profits: Why Networked EV Charging Is A Retail Game-Changer
By Editorial

Booster From Arneg Offers The Perfect Refrigeration Solution For Large Stores
By Editorial

Match: The Ideal Substitute For Traditional Shopping Carts
By Editorial
See more insights
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com