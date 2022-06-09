Aldi Nord Expands Cooperation With Vegan Food Producer Lycka

German discounter Aldi Nord is expanding the range of lycka products it offers, with the addition of vegan pizzas and chocolate bars.

The retailer has stocked the producer's vegan ice cream on a promotional basis since 2020.

As an extra feature of the cooperation, for every lycka product sold, the organic food producer donates to a social project against hunger in Malawi.

Lycka In Aldi Nord

The start-up lycka aims to show that vegan products can be sustainable without compromising on the availability of products.

The organic products come without the addition of flavour enhancers, colourings, sweeteners, and in some varieties also without gluten.

From this month, vegan pizza in the Spinaci, Verdure, and Funghi variants, vegan organic ice cream in vanilla cookie dough and chocolate cookie dough formats, raspberry chocolate split, mango cassis, as well as vegan chocolate bars in coconut, peanut, salted caramel, hazelnut, and brownie flavours will be available in the retailer's stores.

'Heute Für Morgen'

The cooperation with lycka falls under the Aldi Nord mission statement around sustainability of 'Heute für morgen' (Today for tomorrow).

As well as the sustainable and organic qualities of the products, lycka contributes to sustainability in the workforce of developing countries through its partnership with Welthungerhilfe.

"For every product sold, a fixed amount of at least 6 cents goes into a joint project that is used for school meals, education, health, and equal opportunities in Malawi. The partnership with ALDI Süd in 2020 and 2021 generated around €192,000 in support for the project in Malawi," said Johanna Köhler, head of marketing at lycka.