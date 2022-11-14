Aldi Spain's Arinaga Facility Recycles 90 Tonnes Of Materials

Aldi Spain’s Arinaga logistics facility in Gran Canaria has recycled 90 tonnes of materials since its opening in May 2022, the retailer said.

The 26,000 square metre logistics facility is the fifth such site that Aldi Spain operates, and supplies the eight stores the retailer currently has in Gran Canaria, Tenerife and Fuerteventura.

The group is planning to open new stores in the next three years, which will be also supplied from the Arinaga facility, as part of its expansion strategy across the islands.

Aldi said 20% of the produce that the Arinaga facility distributes is local, with 360 products sourced from suppliers in the Canary Islands.

Sustainability is one of Aldi’s main goals, and it is currently seeking to get the BREEAM energy efficiency certificate for the facility, it added.

Reverse Logistics

The group said it follows a reverse logistics strategy at the site, with waste managed in the same facility rather than moving it to landfills.

The retailer has implemented different procedures for recycling transparent, coloured or other types of plastic packaging, which has resulted in five tonnes of recycled plastic.

Aldi has also recycled 61 tonnes of cardboard, due to the process of first storing compacted bales of recovered material, and then sending these to a paper mill to be recycled in new boxes.

In addition, eight tonnes of wood have been reused for pallet and conglomerate production, while three tonnes of organic waste have been recycled as composting.

In addition, two tonnes of bread and flour have been recovered for the production of animal feed.

