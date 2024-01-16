52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Aldi USA Eliminates All Plastic Shopping Bags From Stores

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Aldi USA has announced that it achieved its target of removing all plastic shopping bags from its stores by the end of 2023, claiming to be the first major US retailer to do so.

According to the discounter, the move will prevent close to 4,400 tonnes of plastic from going into circulation each year, which is equivalent to around 20 Statues of Liberty.

In addition, Aldi also announced plans to completely transition to natural refrigerants across its US store estate by the end of 2035. It currently uses environmentally-friendly refrigerants in 600 stores across the country.

'Taking Responsibility'

“As one of America’s fastest-growing retailers, we take our responsibility to lead the industry in sustainability seriously, so our customers don't have to choose between shopping responsibly and saving money,” said Jason Hart, chief executive of Aldi USA.

“Eliminating plastic shopping bags from our stores and transitioning to environmentally friendly refrigerant systems not only help us protect the environment, but they also help reduce costs which we then pass on to our customers. These decisions help our customers feel good about shopping at Aldi and our employees feel proud to work here.”

The retailer said that it plans to deploy a purchasing strategy incorporating the refrigerant solution best suited to each climate in which it operates, including both carbon dioxide and propane refrigerants. All new and remodelled stores will feature entirely environmentally-friendly refrigerants.

Certification Excellence

Last year, Aldi received the EPA's GreenChill Store Certification Excellence for its eco-friendly refrigeration practices, while the EPA acknowledged 109 Aldi stores across 17 states with the GreenChill Store Re-Certification Excellence, acknowledging that they have maintained platinum-level certifications for five consecutive years.

“Aldi continually shows its commitment to the environment by minimising refrigerant emissions at stores, including the 109 stores that have been re-certified in 2023 for the fifth year in a row at the platinum level,” said Cindy Newberg, stratospheric protection division director at the EPA

Aldi currently operates more than 2,300 stores in the US.

