Aldi USA To Hire 20,000 New Staff Members, Increase Wages

Published on Aug 17 2021 11:11 AM in Retail tagged: Aldi / Aldi USA / American Grocery

Aldi USA has announced plans to hire more than 20,000 new store and warehouse employees to support its continued growth and prepare for the busy holiday season.

Elsewhere, the retailer is set to increase employee wages in its stores and warehouses.

Recruitment Drive

Aldi USA is one of America’s fastest-growing retailers, serving millions of customers across the country each month.

With more than 2,100 stores across 37 states, the chain is on track to become the third-largest grocery retailer based on store count by the end of 2022.

As part of its new employment drive, the group is looking to fill various positions including store associate, cashier, stocker, and warehouse associate.

Aldi will host a National Hiring Week from 20 - 24 September, during which stores and warehouses will have interview events to fill available positions.

Wage Increase

Separately at Aldi, the new average national starting wages for open store and warehouse positions will be $15 and $19 per hour, respectively, based on market and position.

The discounter's employees are also eligible for a range of benefits, including health care and retirement plans, financial wellness and employee assistance programmes, and generous paid time off.

Advertisement

"As an award-winning employer, we know the importance of investing in our people," said Dave Rinaldo, co-president, Aldi USA.

"Employees come to ALDI for the competitive pay and opportunity to work for a growing national brand. They stay for the career potential and satisfaction they feel knowing their work makes a difference in the communities they serve," Rinaldo added.

Aldi has been named a National Top Workplace by Energage from 2017-2021 and has been honored by Forbes as one of America’s Best Large Employers six times since 2015.

The retailer also recently received a 2021 'Great Place to Work' certification, which is based on an employee survey about company culture and confirms the company’s commitment to a positive employee experience.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.