Alimentation Couche-Tard Names Filipe Da Silva As New Chief Financial Officer

Alimentation Couche-Tard has named Filipe Da Silva as its new chief financial officer, replacing Claude Tessier, who will step down on 1 July.

Da Silva, who currently holds the role of senior vice president finance at Couche-Tard, will also take on the role of executive vice president at the fuel retailer.

Tessier set to stay on with the group for a period to 'ensure a smooth and seamless transition', the group added.

'A Trusted Leader'

"Filipe has already proved himself as a trusted leader in the organization since joining in March 2023 and has spent much time learning the business from Claude," said Brian Hannasch, president and chief executive officer of Couche-Tard, which operates the Circle K forecourt business.

"We have full confidence in Filipe, along with our experienced and highly capable finance team, and we expect the seamless transition between the two roles to be transparent for financial markets. I want to thank him for taking on this mandate, and I look forward to working with Filipe in his new capacity."

Filipe Da Silva

Da Silva commenced his career with French energy conglomerate TotalEnergies, in Argentina, before joining the Carrefour Group, and later Grupo Exito. He also worked as Walmart's Central America CFO, before being named Walmart Canada CFO.

Commenting on Tessier's departure, Hannasch added, "Claude led us through a period of significant growth, a five-year strategic plan, and many important milestones. Over his years of service, with his steadfast and visionary leadership, Claude has contributed immensely to the success of Couche-Tard, and we wish him the very best in his future endeavours."

