All Coop Denmark Stores To Switch To Eco-Friendly Energy Sources In A Year

Coop Denmark has announced that all stores operated by the retailer will switch to fossil fuel free energy sources by 1 June 2023.

Heat pumps, solar cells, and other forms of green energy will replace the fossil fuels, it added.

Fossil Fuel Removal

For the past five years, Coop Denmark has implemented a number of measures to reduce the climate impact of the company's operations.

These actions include massive investments in energy savings in the form of heat pumps, phasing out of oil and gas boilers, replacement of refrigeration systems, installation of heat recovery systems. It has replaced all light sources with LED in more than 1,000 stores.

The retailer has also built photovoltaic systems on warehouses and shops, covering a total of 15,000 square metres, and since 2019 has generated electricity corresponding to the annual consumption of 730 households.

Due to these changes, CO2 emissions from Coop's own operations have been reduced by 37% from 2018 to 2021.

Coop Denmark Climate Plan

Coop Denmark's overall climate plan has been tentatively presented until 2030, and includes continuous energy improvements and massive investments year by year.

The goals in the plan include the reduction of CO2 emissions from Coop's own operations by 75% by 2025 and that Coop's own operations are climate positive in 2030.

Jonas Engberg, climate manager at Coop Denmark said, "Climate change is important both for Coop as a business and for our customers. That is also why we will continue with many significant initiatives that reduce the climate impact associated with the consumption of groceries."

Coop is the only grocery chain in Denmark whose climate plan is approved by the Science-Based Target Initiative, which means that the plan is in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Article by Conor Farrelly.