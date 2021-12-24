Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Sustainability 2022 – Signe Frese, CSR Director, Coop Denmark

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

In the most recent edition of ESM, as part of our Sustainability 2022 feature, we spoke to a number of top executives working across the global retail and consumer goods landscape about how they are seeking to set a high bar when it comes to sustainability.

Signe Frese, CSR Director, Coop Denmark

I don't think there has been a big change in our sustainability agenda as a result of COVID, if anything I see a stronger commitment from our consumers towards value-driven businesses, and value-driven shopping habits.

I think the pandemic has made us all stop and think about what's important in life. Is it important to drive to work every day, for example?

That, in turn has made us think a little more about our shipping habits. I believe that there will be an even stronger commitment towards the sustainability agenda in general going forward.

From that perspective, Denmark is a bit of a special market, because we are already the most organic country in the world, and we have a very strong climate commitment from government. So I sense a sort of value shift.

Reducing Carbon Emissions

Coop Denmark has plans to reduce our carbon emissions from Scope 1 and 2 by 2030 – actually we want to become carbon positive. It's quite an ambitious plan; we want to reduce our emissions by one million tonnes of CO2 by the end of the decade.

It's not going to be easy, but in terms of what we have achieved so far, we have invested in energy saving equipment in our stores, reducing our energy consumption by 20%.

We are changing the type of lighting that we use, the refrigerants that we use, and updating our company car policy towards electric and hybrid cars.

We are also looking into our supply chain and logistics capabilities; a lot of the fruit and vegetables that we source from Spain are now travelling by train instead of lorry, which has led to quite a big reduction in CO2, as much as 65%.

Read More: Organic Food Comprises Two-Fifths Of Coop Denmark's Online Food Sales

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Biedronka Announces Pay Increases For Employees
2
A-Brands

Sustainability 2022 – Claudio Colzani, Chief Executive Officer, Barilla Group
3
Retail

Conad Consolidates Leading Position In Italy, Sees Turnover Up 6%
4
A-Brands

Pepsi Unveils Its First-Ever Brand NFT
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2021. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com