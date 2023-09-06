52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Asda Rolls Out Vertically Grown Bagged Salad SKUs

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article

Asda has introduced vertically grown bagged salads, which it says is a first among supermarket chains in the UK.

The move will see Asda offer three SKUs – 80g Mixed Salad, 60g Rocket and 80g Hot & Peppery Cress – under the British salad brand, Homegrown.

The salads offered in the range are grown using 90% less water than traditional farming.

They are grown all year round in Gloucestershire, using 100% renewable energy, and will be available in 270 Asda stores and online.

'Clear Sustainability Benefits'

Dom Edwards, produce director at Asda said, "We’re delighted to be the first British retailer supplying a vertically farmed bagged salad range at this kind of scale, enabling customers to buy nationally and online.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As well as clear sustainability benefits, the salad leaves aren’t subject to adverse weather – resulting in better availability and more consistent quality for our customers."

The plants are grown in trays, stacked vertically, and are exposed to optimum growing conditions, Asda added.

They are grown on nutrient-rich solutions, using temperature control and artificial lighting.

Homegrown can achieve year-round crop production while reducing the use of water, chemicals, and land.

ADVERTISEMENT

The initiative aligns with Asda's commitment to offer its customers sustainable and healthy options.

Elsewhere, latest data from Asda's Income Tracker showed that UK households saw financial pressures ease 'slightly' in July as disposable income increased 4.5% year on year – the strongest annual growth rate since September 2021.

Compared to June, British households saw disposable income up by £6.09 (€7.11) per week, taking the average disposable income to £218 (€255) per week, the highest since March 2022.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Italian Government To Meet Supermarkets, Small Retailers To Address High Prices
2
Retail

Discount Retailer Pepco To Enter Bosnia and Herzegovina
3
Retail

Retailer WH Smith's Annual Revenue Jumps 28% On Summer Travel Demand
4
Retail

Norgesgruppen Sees Profit Down Marginally In First Half
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com