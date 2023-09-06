Asda Rolls Out Vertically Grown Bagged Salad SKUs

Asda has introduced vertically grown bagged salads, which it says is a first among supermarket chains in the UK.

The move will see Asda offer three SKUs – 80g Mixed Salad, 60g Rocket and 80g Hot & Peppery Cress – under the British salad brand, Homegrown.

The salads offered in the range are grown using 90% less water than traditional farming.

They are grown all year round in Gloucestershire, using 100% renewable energy, and will be available in 270 Asda stores and online.

'Clear Sustainability Benefits'

Dom Edwards, produce director at Asda said, "We’re delighted to be the first British retailer supplying a vertically farmed bagged salad range at this kind of scale, enabling customers to buy nationally and online.

"As well as clear sustainability benefits, the salad leaves aren’t subject to adverse weather – resulting in better availability and more consistent quality for our customers."

The plants are grown in trays, stacked vertically, and are exposed to optimum growing conditions, Asda added.

They are grown on nutrient-rich solutions, using temperature control and artificial lighting.

Homegrown can achieve year-round crop production while reducing the use of water, chemicals, and land.

The initiative aligns with Asda's commitment to offer its customers sustainable and healthy options.

Elsewhere, latest data from Asda's Income Tracker showed that UK households saw financial pressures ease 'slightly' in July as disposable income increased 4.5% year on year – the strongest annual growth rate since September 2021.

Compared to June, British households saw disposable income up by £6.09 (€7.11) per week, taking the average disposable income to £218 (€255) per week, the highest since March 2022.