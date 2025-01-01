52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Asda

UK Grocery Sales Rise In Latest Four Weeks, As Shoppers Prepare For Christmas

UK Supermarket Asda 'Lost The Plot' But Is Fixable, Says Stuart Rose

Britain's third largest supermarket Asda "lost the plot" but can be fixed, its chairman said as it reported another slide in sales.

ForFarmers' UK Poultry Mill Deal With Boparan Could Harm Competition, UK Regulator Says

Boparan Holdings' proposed deal to buy Dutch agricultural feed company ForFarmers' feed mill site in Burston could reduce competition in poultry supply in...

