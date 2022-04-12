Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Auchan Appoints New Finance And Performance Director

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

France’s Auchan Retail has appointed Ludovic Delcloy as its finance and performance director and member of the executive committee.

In this role, Delcloy will lead the strategy and the transformation of the finance function, combining finance and performance.

He will manage cash and financing, financial control, projects, investments, and indirect purchases of the group.

Auchan Finance And Performance Director

Delcloy will functionally lead the finance and performance directors of each of the countries in which the group operates and consolidate their activities, including the worldwide product department, Chronodrive, and Les Partisans du Goût, in order to develop a corporate network and support the initiatives of each country pertaining to mergers and acquisitions.

He will also manage the production and analysis of all the financial information of Auchan Retail and its consolidation group, ELO, in collaboration with the teams of New Immo Holding (Nhood & Cement).

Read More: French Retailer Auchan Sees Profits Up In First Half, Despite Revenue Drop

Ludovic Delcloy

Delcloy is a certified public accountant and holds an MBA in international finance.

He started his career as a management controller at Unilever and then moved to Valeo.

He joined Saint-Gobain in 2002, wherein he held the positions of management control for France, CFO of LATAM (based in Brazil), and then French CFO of Verallia.

In 2015, Delcloy joined Arc Holdings to take up the position of group controlling and consolidation and CFO of Asia (based in Shanghai).

In 2019, he was appointed director of consolidation and reporting at Auchan Retail.

Auchan Retail operates across numerous food retail formats, such as hypermarket, supermarket, local, drive and digital, with 2,100 stores in 12 countries.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Conor Farrelly. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Mercadona Introduces Refills For Perfumery Products
2
Retail

Lidl Belgium And Luxembourg Appoints New CEO
3
Retail

Carrefour Romania, BT Direct Launch Carrefour Direct Card
4
Retail

UK Retailers See Sales Slow As Cost Pressures Rise: BRC
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com