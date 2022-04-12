Auchan Appoints New Finance And Performance Director

France’s Auchan Retail has appointed Ludovic Delcloy as its finance and performance director and member of the executive committee.

In this role, Delcloy will lead the strategy and the transformation of the finance function, combining finance and performance.

He will manage cash and financing, financial control, projects, investments, and indirect purchases of the group.

Auchan Finance And Performance Director

Delcloy will functionally lead the finance and performance directors of each of the countries in which the group operates and consolidate their activities, including the worldwide product department, Chronodrive, and Les Partisans du Goût, in order to develop a corporate network and support the initiatives of each country pertaining to mergers and acquisitions.

He will also manage the production and analysis of all the financial information of Auchan Retail and its consolidation group, ELO, in collaboration with the teams of New Immo Holding (Nhood & Cement).

Ludovic Delcloy

Delcloy is a certified public accountant and holds an MBA in international finance.

He started his career as a management controller at Unilever and then moved to Valeo.

He joined Saint-Gobain in 2002, wherein he held the positions of management control for France, CFO of LATAM (based in Brazil), and then French CFO of Verallia.

In 2015, Delcloy joined Arc Holdings to take up the position of group controlling and consolidation and CFO of Asia (based in Shanghai).

In 2019, he was appointed director of consolidation and reporting at Auchan Retail.

Auchan Retail operates across numerous food retail formats, such as hypermarket, supermarket, local, drive and digital, with 2,100 stores in 12 countries.

