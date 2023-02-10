Auchan ‘Freezes’ Prices Of Essential Food Staples In Portugal

Auchan Retail Portugal has launched a new marketing campaign, under which it guarantees that it has ‘frozen the prices' of essential products.

The Cabaz da Poupança (Savings Basket) initiative sees the retailer offer a selection of food items at a fixed monthly price, which allows families to save up to 50% compared to the usual price, the retailer says.

Products such as eggs and dairy products, fresh fish, meat, frozen foods, fruit, vegetables and bread are the main items included in the initiative, which changes every month and includes both private label and national brand products.

To promote the new initiative, Auchan Retail Portugal has launched a marketing campaign on TV, radio, outdoors and online.

As well as the Cabaz da Poupança initiative, Auchan said that it also makes available, throughout the year, a set of essential goods at the best prices, according to brand director Isabel Dias.

Consumer Choice Accolade

In January, the Portuguese operator, which is part of France's Auchan Retail was voted as the number one brand in the Consumer Choice awards, for the fifth year running, in the hyper and supermarket category. The Awards acknowledge customer satisfaction with brands in Portugal.

A number of satisfaction attributes were evaluated such as product variety, quality of service, private label products, promotions and product availability.

In the overall ranking, Auchan obtained a total of 83.07%, a higher value than last year, and a recommendation score of 79.70%.

