Retail

Auchan Retail Portugal Launches Online Bag Return Service

Auchan Retail Portugal has launched a new e-commerce service that will enable customers to return shopping bags used in online shopping deliveries.

The goal, according to the retailer, is to reduce the use of plastic and promote a circular economy.

Customers will be able to return their bags from their previous order and benefit from a discount equivalent to their value when buying bags for their next order.

Customers must indicate at the checkout process the total number of bags to be returned, up to the maximum number necessary for the preparation of the new order.

The returned bags will be sent back for recycling, thus contributing to a responsible end of life and to the reduction in carbon footprint.

Eco Circular Bags

The Eco Circular bags used in Auchan's online shopping services are already environmentally friendly, as they are made from plastic waste separated at Auchan outlets.

The plastic that makes up the bag is 100% recycled origin and 100% recyclable at its end of life, claims the retailer.

By 2025, Auchan commits to achieve the goal of 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging placed on the market and to completely eliminate plastics in the fruit, vegetables and fresh produce sections, whenever feasible.

The retailer has already implemented a series of measures to reduce the use of plastic, such as the availability of reusable bags for fruit and vegetables, the end of the sale of single-use disposable plastic articles (plates, cups, cutlery and straws), the introduction of reusable nappy solutions, among other measures.

