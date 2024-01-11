Auchan Retail To Equip Romanian Hypermarkets With Solar Panels

Auchan Retail Romania is stepping up its commitment to sustainability by equipping 16 hypermarkets across the country with photovoltaic panels.

This project, being undertaken in partnership with renewable energy specialists Helexia, aims to generate clean energy, reduce the retailer's carbon footprint, and ultimately lower electricity bills.

Four stores – in Cluj Iris, Brașov Vest, Auchan Oradea, and Brașov Coresi – are already utilising the sun's power, with the Coresi store's 1,622 solar panels generating 16% of its energy needs.

Photovoltaic Panels

By the end of 2024, 12 more stores will have introduced photovoltaic panels, bringing the total installed capacity to 9.1 MW.

These panels will generate 10.4 GWh annually, covering 20% of participating stores' total consumption and saving 5,800 tonnes of CO2 emissions each year.

Auchan aims to install over 22,000 photovoltaic panels on the large stores it operates in Romania.

2030 Climate Plan

This initiative is part of Auchan Retail's 2030 Climate Plan, which is targeting a 40% reduction in store energy consumption and 100% renewable electricity use.

Auchan Renewable Energy – a new company dedicated to sourcing and developing sustainable energy solutions – is spearheading this green shift. Its mission is to purchase and supply green energy, develop energy efficiency projects (such as electric car charging stations and smart consumption monitoring), and ultimately reduce Auchan's environmental footprint.

Commenting on the initiative, Cristian Drăghici, director of Auchan Renewable Energy, emphasised the company is seeking to raise its game in the fight against climate change, as well as highlighting the environmental benefits of this project.

Auchan's dedication to energy efficiency extends beyond solar panels, with previous measures implemented by the retailer already having reduced consumption by 20% between 2014 and 2020.