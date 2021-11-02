ESM Magazine

Auchan Supports Planet-Score Environmental Labeling System

Published on Nov 2 2021 7:25 AM in Retail tagged: France / Auchan / Environment / World News / Planet-Score

French retailer Auchan has announced that it supports the creation of the Planet-Score environmental labeling system as it aligns with the brand's commitment to promoting greater transparency across its product range for consumers.

A founding member of La Note Globale since 2018, Auchan aims to promote the project, executed by the Institute of Agriculture and Organic Food (ITAB), and see the new labeling as the environmental display of reference.

Planet-Score was submitted to ADEME and the Government in 2021 as part of a call for projects to experiment with an environmental labeling system and was selected by the Citizens' Convention.

It integrates the Climate and Resilience Law, published in the Official Journal on 24 August 2021.

Greater Transparency

For several years, Auchan has worked hand in hand with its partners to offer customers greater transparency about its products.

The company added that it was one of the first retailers to display the Nutri-Score and the Global Score on its products.

Planet-Score serves a dual purpose – it informs consumers about products to help make decisions, and also offers a tool that monitors progress among food industry players on improving the quality of practices.

The environmental labeling system shares information on the use of pesticides, the impact of agricultural practices on biodiversity, and the consequences of product development on the climate.

In addition, there is an assessment of farming practices in a format that is easy for consumers to understand.

The retailer added that understanding the environmental quality of a product is made simple via an alphabetical format, similar to that of the Nutri-Score, which then offers more details.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

