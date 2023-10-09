Axfood's Dagab Names Hans Bax As Next Managing Director

Axfood subsidiary Dagab has appointed Hans Bax as its new managing director, effective 1 February 2024.

Bax succeeds Nicholas Pettersson, who will take on the position of the managing director of Willys on the same day, the company noted.

Klas Balkow, president and CEO of Axfood said, "He [Hans Bax] has many years of experience in food retail and has worked in different roles in Dagab during his more than 12 years within the Axfood Group.

"He has both breadth and depth in his competence and a strong commercial drive. He is also a very appreciated leader and has played a significant part in Dagab’s development in recent years. I look forward to following Dagab’s continued journey under Hans’ leadership."

Hans Bax

Bax is an experienced professional with more than 20 years of experience in the Swedish food retail sector.

Currently, he serves as business area manager, responsible for the group’s business related to meat and poultry, fish and seafood, and fruit and vegetables.

He is also responsible for the new semi-automated fruit and vegetable warehouse in Landskrona, the company noted.

Before joining Dagab in 2011, he held the roles of category manager and purchasing manager at ICA, and supply chain manager and purchasing manager at Lidl.

Commenting on the new role, Bax said, "I have worked at Dagab for many years, and I am inspired by the strong operational development combined with the constant strategic renewal force that exists in all employees within the company.

"Together with all employees, customers, and suppliers I look forward to continuing to develop Dagab, says Hans Bax, incoming managing director of Dagab."