Banco Fresco Rolls Out New Proximity Format In Milan

Italian ultra fresh retailer Banco Fresco has opened its first store in the city of Milan, where it debuted its new proximity supermarket format.

The 500 square-metre Fresh store in Via Moscati 11 offers an assortment of 'sought-after' products at competitive prices tailored for city families and workers.

It also targets those who want to enjoy a healthy and 'high-quality' lunch break, with the option of consuming on the spot.

With the new city format opening, Banco Fresco continues its expansion plan in Italy, reaching the milestone of ten supermarkets in northern Italy, eight of which are in the Lombardy region alone.

The shop in Via Moscati, the third to open in 2023, took the place of the former Erbert shop, which will continue to live on through its ready meals, which have been added to the already rich Banco Fresco offer.

It offers an assortment of 3,000 SKUs as opposed to nearly 4,500 in a traditional Banco Fresco store.

Product Range

Besides a wide range of fruit and vegetables (340 SKUs), the core of the Banco Fresco offer, there is also a wide variety of fresh products from the butcher's section, as well as the delicatessen, fishmonger and bakery departments.

Thanks to the in-house cafeteria, open from breakfast until the evening, it will be possible to buy a speciality from the deli department and enjoy it directly on the spot.

A home delivery service is active from Monday to Saturday from 10:00 to 14:00 and from 16:00 to 20:00.

For five years, Banco Fresco has aimed to provide its customers a food assortment based on quality, freshness and seasonality at competitive prices, while also paying attention to environmental sustainability.

