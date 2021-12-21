Benny Svensson Named New Chief Information Officer Of ICA Gruppen

Swedish retailer ICA Gruppen has named Benny Svensson as its new chief information officer (CIO), effective 1 August 2022.

He will also be a member of the ICA Gruppen management team.

Svensson brings extensive experience in IT, having served as CIO and CDO of IKEA.

He also worked with Alfa Laval, a provider of sustainable solutions in the energy, food, water and marine sectors.

'Solid Experience'

Commenting on his appointment, CEO of ICA Gruppen, Per Strömberg, said, “Benny Svensson has precisely the solid experience of IT combined with a deep business understanding required for ICA Gruppen to continue leading development in the digital realm.

“Working in a data-driven manner is crucial for our ability to develop the business and meet customers’ expectations, and I am very happy Benny has chosen to join us.”

Svensson succeeds Maria Lundberg, who is leaving the company after serving in the role since 2018.

From 10 January 2022 until Benny Svensson takes up his new position, Per Lengquist, the head of IT strategy and architecture at ICA Gruppen, will serve as acting CIO.

“I am very excited to join ICA Gruppen, which has the ambition to meet its customers with a compelling digitalisation agenda,” said Svensson, CIO-elect of ICA Gruppen.

“To be a part of and contribute to its data-driven business development – a transition that the entire industry is undergoing – is a great opportunity that I feel strongly passionate about.”

