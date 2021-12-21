Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Benny Svensson Named New Chief Information Officer Of ICA Gruppen

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Swedish retailer ICA Gruppen has named Benny Svensson as its new chief information officer (CIO), effective 1 August 2022.

He will also be a member of the ICA Gruppen management team.

Svensson brings extensive experience in IT, having served as CIO and CDO of IKEA.

He also worked with Alfa Laval, a provider of sustainable solutions in the energy, food, water and marine sectors.

'Solid Experience'

Commenting on his appointment, CEO of ICA Gruppen, Per Strömberg, said, “Benny Svensson has precisely the solid experience of IT combined with a deep business understanding required for ICA Gruppen to continue leading development in the digital realm.

“Working in a data-driven manner is crucial for our ability to develop the business and meet customers’ expectations, and I am very happy Benny has chosen to join us.”

Svensson succeeds Maria Lundberg, who is leaving the company after serving in the role since 2018.

Read More: ICA Announces Warehouse Plans, Sees November Sales Down

From 10 January 2022 until Benny Svensson takes up his new position, Per Lengquist, the head of IT strategy and architecture at ICA Gruppen, will serve as acting CIO.

“I am very excited to join ICA Gruppen, which has the ambition to meet its customers with a compelling digitalisation agenda,” said Svensson, CIO-elect of ICA Gruppen.

“To be a part of and contribute to its data-driven business development – a transition that the entire industry is undergoing – is a great opportunity that I feel strongly passionate about.”

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Poland Likely To Cut VAT On Basic Food Items To Zero Next Year, Says PM
2
Technology

Carrefour Announces Strategic Partnership With Meta
3
Technology

REWE Launches Hybrid Supermarket In Cologne
4
Retail

Kaufland Partners With Waste Segregation Initiative
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2021. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com