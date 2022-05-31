Bingo The Most Profitable Supermarket In Bosnia-Herzegovina

The five largest food retailers in Bosnia and Herzegovina reported an increase profits in 2021 compared to the previous year, achieving a total of BAM 170 million (€86.9 million).

According to an analysis by local portal Capital, the market leader, Tuzla-based Bingo, earned BAM 86 million (€44 million) in profits on revenue of BAM 1.4 billion (€716 million) for the year.

Konzum, owned by Croatia’s Fortenova Group and the second-largest retailer in Bosnia and Herzegovina, achieved a profit of BAM 33.2 million (€17 million) on a turnover of BAM 352.6 million (€180 million).

Third-placed FIS, owned by local businesswoman Snezana Gudelj, earned BAM 31.8 million (€16 million) in profits, as well as achieving a turnover of BAM 338.8 million (€173 million)

Elsewhere, Derventa-based Fructa-Trade achieved a profit of BAM 12 million (€6 million) in profits on revenues of BAM 206 million (€105 million). Fifth-placed Robot, from Sarajevo, reported a profit of BAM 4.9 million (€2.5 million), while turnover amounted to BAM 208 million (€106 million).

A More Challenging Year

However, a number of other food retailers ended the year in the red.

Delta Maxi, based in Banja Luka, which owns Tropic, one of the leading retail chains in the country, earned BAM 370 million (€189 million) in turnover, but this was not enough to make a profit due to high expenses incurred during the year.

The company ended 2021 with a loss of BAM 2.9 million (€1.5 million).

Slovenia’s Mercator-BH was also in the red, recording a loss of BAM 3.1 million (€1.6 million), on revenue of BAM 219 million (€112 million).

