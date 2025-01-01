52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5

Konzum

CVC Capital Partners Eyes Acquisition of Studenac

CVC Capital Partners Eyes Acquisition of Studenac

Domestic Players Dominate The Retail Market In Bosnia And Herzegovina

Domestic Players Dominate The Retail Market In Bosnia And Herzegovina

The leading retail chains in Bosnia and Herzegovina all turned a profit in 2022, according to data compiled by Dun & Bradstreet and published by Biznis...

Fortenova Group Seeks Investors For Retail And Food Business

Croatia-based Fortenova Group has invited potential investors interested in purchasing the group’s food, retail and agriculture businesses in the For...

Advertisement
Next
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com