Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

British Union Unite Suspends Tesco Strikes After New Pay Offer

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

British trade union Unite said on Wednesday that pre-Christmas strike action by workers at four Tesco distribution centres had been suspended after an improved pay offer.

Unite said it was recommending its members accept the supermarket group's offer of a minimum of a 5.5% pay increase backdated to July 2021 and an additional 0.5% from February 2022. The union had previously rejected a 4% offer.

If the deal is rejected in a ballot of members then fresh strike action will be announced, but that is unlikely to be before January 2022, the union said.

"We’re pleased to have agreed a pay deal with Unite that it recommends to its members. Colleagues at these centres will no longer be taking industrial action," a Tesco spokesperson said.

"We look forward to delivering a fantastic Christmas for customers," the spokesperson added.

Possible Walkouts

Tesco still faces possible walkouts by more than 5,000 members of the Usdaw union at depots in Daventry, Peterborough, Hinckley and Lichfield in central England, Goole in northern England, Southampton in southern England, Livingston in Scotland and Magor in Wales.

Usdaw has said its members will strike from 20 – 24 December 2021, but it is still in dialogue with Tesco, with talks set to resume next week.

The Tesco disputes are examples of the kind of inflation-influenced wage pressure that might unsettle the Bank of England as it ponders whether to become the world's first big central bank to raise interest rates from their pandemic lows.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Metro Group Acquire Stake In Restaurant POS Startup
2
Packaging And Design

Tesco Cuts Plastic Use By Reducing Own-Brand Toilet Roll Packaging
3
Retail

Coop Netherlands Offers Onze Markt Products
4
Retail

Aldi France Achieves 'Milestone' In Terms Of Leader Price Integration
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2021. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com