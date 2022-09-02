Subscribe Login
Retail

Cactus Makes Communications More Sustainable

Luxembourg-based retailer Cactus has announced an update on its progress in making its communications more sustainable.

The group's new communication strategy, effective 1 September, includes the use of less paper and more promotions, with the aim of creating less pollution and more commercial benefits.

Sustainable Communications Strategy

Cactus is attempting to speed up and strengthen its digital communication by announcing its promotions via the Cactus app, web and online newsletters, via all the major social media, via the Biscuit App and other Woodee products, and via digital screens across its store network.

As well as that, a new partnership between the retailer and the newspaper l'Essentiel will inform magazine readers of the weekly offers on food items.

A pullout within the newspaper, released every Tuesday, will highlight the promotions across the supermarkets and draw attention to seasonal products.

A new magazine from the retailer, Cactus Home, printed in Luxembourg on FSC paper, will be hand-delivered to subscribers' homes.

It is aimed at customers who want to find inspiration for the latest trends in gardening, cooking, and personal equipment, the retailer added.

Cactus Week Flyer

The group is discontinuing the Cactus Week flyer, which was distributed every Tuesday in national and regional mailboxes.

The move will prevent the use of 7,198,557 square metres of paper annually.

These 7 million square meters of non-printed space are part of the Cactus brand's sustainable action plan 'Changeons! Let's act!' action plan and constitute the group's next major commitment in terms of environmental protection.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Conor Farrelly. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

