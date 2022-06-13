Cactus To Venture Into ‘Ultra-Proximity’

Luxembourg-based retailer Cactus has announced that it is venturing into ‘ultra-proximity’ with the deployment of vending machine solutions in the coming months.

Cactus will offer its vending machines to companies, sports clubs and other associations looking for quality meals, cold drinks and snacking solutions.

Vending Machines

For the project, the retailer has entered into a partnership with Falk Schramer – an independent retailer and vending expert.

The partners share the vision to be closer to their customers and cater to their needs and wishes, both at present and in the future, Cactus noted.

The initiative also aligns with Cactus’ motto of ‘delivering tomorrow's fresh convenience food today’.

Cactus and its new partner are ambitious about the rapid deployment of this commercial concept, which targets the local working population comprising approximately 500,000 employees.