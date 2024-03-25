Wolt Expands EMEA Footprint, Enters Albania And Luxembourg

Online food platform Wolt has launched operations in Albania and Luxembourg, expanding its presence across EMEA.

Initially, the service will be available in Luxembourg City and Tirana, followed by expansion into locations outside the capital cities.

The expansion into Albania and Luxembourg is estimated to add 3.5 million new customers, the company noted.

Olli Rissanen, head of expansion at Wolt stated, “We're delighted to be entering two new markets in Europe. We see a huge opportunity and believe we can make a real difference to our local partners and customers.

“We've been welcomed with open arms and are already working hand in hand with our local restaurant and retail partners, which tells us we're on the right track.”

Wolt operates in 27 countries across the EMEA including Albania and Luxembourg.

The Helsinki-based technology firm allows users to avail of delivery services from restaurants, grocery stores, and other local shops.

To support its service, the company develops a wide range of technologies from local logistics to retail software and financial solutions.

The company also operates its grocery stores under the brand Wolt Market.

Founded in 2014, Wolt joined forces with DoorDash in 2022.

In 2022, Wolt's platform helped more than 120,000 merchants generate over €3 billion in total sales.

Rissanen added, "We have an ambitious plan with many exciting initiatives in the pipeline, such as launching our subscription service Wolt+, expanding our delivery area further within the capital cities, launching new cities, and bringing many more retailers and restaurants on the platform.”

