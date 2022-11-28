Caprabo Partners With Organisations To Encourage Textile Recycling

Spanish retailer Caprabo has partnered with the Humana Fundación Pueblo para Pueblo and Roba Amiga organisations to promote the recycling of textile waste.

Caprabo has installed clothing and footwear collection containers in its supermarkets and logistics centres, to raise awareness about sustainable consumption and the better management of textiles.

Every donation is sent to the Humana Fundación Pueblo para Pueblo (Town for Town Foundation) and Roba Amiga organisations, which are dedicated to protecting the environment through textile reutilisation.

Through this initiative, clothes will be recycled to extend their life cycle and reduce CO2 emissions, as well as promoting a circular economy and supporting local social projects, the retailer noted in a statement.

Caprabo is also developing a series of other initiatives on this theme, including a creative recycling workshop, to encourage action on the impact of the textile sector; activities to raise awareness about the importance of textile waste reutilisation within the Elige Bueno, Elige Sano (‘Choose Good, Choose Healthy’) programme; a campaign to prevent food waste in collaboration with the Red Cross; and an online initiative, El Árbol de la Vida (the Tree of Life), to promote waste prevention and encourage cooperation and solidarity.

These initiatives are part of Caprabo’s commitment towards the company’s health and sustainability goals, which include an aim to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Impact Of Textile Sector

The textile industry uses the highest amount of resources and water – after food, housing and transport – according to the Agència de Residus de Catalunya (ARC), Catalonia’s waste agency.

In addition, it is one of the five sectors that produce the most greenhouse gases.

ARC added that Catalonia produces 170,000 tonnes of textile waste per year.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Amanda Merchán. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.