Carrefour Belgium Launches First Round Of Price Reductions In 2023

Carrefour has launched its first wave of price reductions in Belgium from 8 May with further price reductions planned in the coming weeks.

Europe's largest food retailer is reducing the prices of up to 100 products in its three store formats - Carrefour Hyper, Market and Express as well as on carrefour.be.

Carrefour said household basket products affected by inflation such as flour, pasta, cereals, biscuits, cream and toilet paper are included in the campaign.

The retailer has also planned reductions in the selling prices of fresh and non-food products in the coming weeks.

Media Campaign

In order to make products at lower prices visible in stores, 'lower price' posters have been installed in Carrefour Express, Market and Hyper stores.

ADVERTISEMENT

The media campaign is focused on digital via communication on social networks, the carrefour.be website and the newsletter.

In August 2022, Carrefour launched the Actions for Purchasing Power campaign which consisted of various successive actions to strengthen consumers' purchasing power and control their budget.

Carrefour blocked the price of 100 products for 100 days, and the campaign was carried out twice - from September 2022 to January 2023, and then from January to the end of April 2023.

Last month, the retailer said it was confident of more profit and cash flow growth this year despite high inflation, after sales growth accelerated in the first quarter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More: Top 10 Supermarket Retail Chains In France

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.