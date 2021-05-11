Carrefour Names New Director Of Financial Communications And Investor Relations

Published on May 11 2021 10:30 AM in Retail tagged: Carrefour / France / Grocery / Appointments / Sébastien Valentin

Carrefour Group has announced the appointment of Sébastien Valentin as its new director of financial communications and investor relations.

Valentin will report to chief financial officer and member of the group's executive committee, Matthieu Malige.

Valentin is a financial analyst who previously served as director of communications and financial communication for the Accor Group.

Commenting on the appointment, Malige said, "I am delighted that we are being joined by Sébastien Valentin, an acknowledged and respected professional.

"Together, we are going to further bolster our commitment to our shareholders. I would like to extend my warmest thanks to Selma Bekhechi for all she has done, and wish her every success in her new role with the group's digital teams."

Carrefour Group

Recently, the retailer announced a commercial partnership with a number of Nordic retailers, under which said retailers will purchase private label products as well as develop 'common synergies' for private label manufacturing.

It also announced a share buyback for a maximum amount of €500 million, in line with its 'capital allocation policy, [aimed] at achieving an efficient balance between capex, acquisitions and return to shareholders'.

Carrefour Group operates a network of around 13,000 stores in various formats in more than 30 countries across the world.

In 2020, the company generated revenue worth €78.6 billion. It has more than 320,000 employees and is working on a food transition programme to provide everybody access to high-quality, affordable food.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.