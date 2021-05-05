ESM Magazine

Carrefour Polska Expands Eco-Friendly Clothing Range

Published on May 5 2021 12:29 PM in Retail tagged: Sustainability / Environment / Carrefour Polska / Eco-Friendly Clothing

Carrefour Polska has expanded its eco-friendly clothing range and added dedicated zones in stores for displaying clothes.

The retailer has set up BIO zones in the seven of the largest Carrefour hypermarkets in Poland to showcase clothes from the TEX brand.

The retailer described this move as 'another step' towards achieving its long-term commitment to ensure that by 2030 all natural raw materials used in the TEX clothing range are sourced in a sustainable and traceable manner.

'High-Quality Clothing'

Commercial director and member of the management board of Carrefour Polska, Marek Lipka, said, "Offering high-quality clothing products is one of the areas of Carrefour Polska's business activity.

"We are convinced that the introduction of dedicated eco-fashion zones at affordable prices in our largest stores will help our customers dress fashionably and at the same time take care of the preservation of our planet's resources."

The BIO TEX brand uses ecological cotton, focuses on fair remuneration for producers, promotes production using recycled materials and less water, and responsible forest management.

The Range

The range offers clothing for women, men, children and babies, as well bathrobes and towels.

The women's collection includes t-shirts, dresses and underwear, while the men's collection offers everyday and formal wear.

Carrefour has already been involved in promoting a sustainable policy in the field of clothing and textiles in Poland.

In June 2018, Carrefour Polska joined a partnership to translate the 'OECD Due Diligence Guidelines for Responsible Supply Chains in the Textile, Clothing and Footwear Sector' for the Polish market.

The document, which was presented in the Polish language at the Ministry of Investment and Development, helps Polish manufacturers to be part of a responsible supply chain to this day, the retailer said.

