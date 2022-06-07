Carrefour Polska, InPost Cooperate On Mobile Commerce Initiative

Logistics service provider InPost and retailer Carrefour Polska have collaborated on a new mobile commerce initiative.

The partnership will enable Polish consumers to do their Carrefour grocery shopping via the InPost Fresh mobile application and receive it by courier delivery the next day.

During the first phase of the cooperation agreement, the service is being offered to the residents of Warsaw and Krakow.

InPost Application

Using the InPost Fresh application, shoppers can choose from approximately 3,500 products available in the Carrefour Polska network.

As well as household essentials, customers can also find a wide selection of Carrefour own-brand products, as well as certified organic products.

Once the shop is completed, the customer can use the app to determine the time of courier delivery.

Purchases are transported by InPost transport at a controlled temperature, which will allow the products to maintain quality and freshness.

The minimum order value is PLN 100 (€21.80).

Increased E-Commerce Sales

"The Carrefour Group has set itself the ambitious goal of tripling the GMV index from its e-commerce activity, which is expected to reach €10 billion in 2026," commented Marek Garus, director of e-commerce operations and development at Carrefour Polska. "Cooperation with InPost is part of our global strategy for the development of online shopping.

"The partnership with InPost in the field of m-commerce will allow us not only to significantly increase the range of our online grocery shopping offer, but also significantly accelerate the time of their implementation and delivery to the final customer."

Elsewhere, Marcin Dakowski, managing director of InPost Fresh, said that through the collaboration with Carrefour, it will "rely on experience in the area of ​​logistics and know-how related to reaching the end customer with the goods purchased through the application. We believe that the guaranteed quality of InPost Fresh deliveries will be a unique offer for our customers."

