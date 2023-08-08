52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Carrefour Polska Names New Director Of Communications, Sustainable Development And Public Affairs

By Dayeeta Das
Carrefour Polska has nominated Izabella Rokicka as its new director of communications, sustainable development and public affairs.

This decision is part of the strategic priorities set out in Carrefour's Global Strategy 2026, the company noted.

Most recently, Rokicka served as director of communications at Carrefour Polska.

Justyna Orzeł, vice-president of the management board, secretary general and human resources director at Carrefour Polska added, "Following the priorities of the Carrefour 2026 Global Strategy announced in November 2022, the area of sustainability has become one of the key pillars on which we want to build our company of the future.

"We are strengthening and consolidating our activities in this area to respond effectively to social, market and environmental challenges. Aiming to become a global leader in responsible distribution, we want to focus on synergies in the areas of cooperation with our company's stakeholders, corporate social responsibility and communication and public affairs."

An Experienced Professional

A graduate of the University of Stockholm and the London School of Public Relations, Rokicka has extensive experience in corporate communications and stakeholder relationship management.

She founded 'Budujemy Przyszłość' (We Build the Future Foundation) and led it for 11 years.

She has also been actively involved in promoting the idea of ​​social dialogue, sustainable development, promoting women in business as well as communication and cooperation with local communities.

Elsewhere, Carrefour Polska has named Barbara Kowalska, its former director of quality and sustainable development, as director of quality and product sustainability.

In July, Carrefour announced the appointment of  Joëlle Bejjani as the commercial and supply chain director of Carrefour Polska and a member of its management board.

