Casino Group, Intermarché Part Of New Technical Goods Purchasing Partnership

French retailer Casino Group has announced that it has formed a new technical goods purchasing partnership, Sirius Achats, in association with Intermarché, BUT, Conforama and MDA Company.

The partnership will be operational in time for the upcoming 2023 purchasing round, the company noted.

The Sirius Achats central purchasing unit will negotiate on behalf of the alliance members with international suppliers of household appliances.

Purchasing Partnership

The purchasing partnership seeks to position itself as a major player in technical goods in France and aims to support its industry partners in rising to the commercial and environmental challenges of the future.

The alliance includes members from various areas such as home furnishings, e-commerce, food distribution and local technical product distribution.

Each banner will continue to run its own stores and e-commerce sites independently as per its own identity and sales strategy.

Sirius Achats will replace Mano, the non-food central purchasing unit shared by Conforama and Casino Group, the retailer added.

The retailer saw group sales accelerate in the second quarter, rising 8.1% on a same-store basis, driven by a robust performance in Latin America and the return of tourists to French cities.

