52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Casino, Teract Expand Tie Up Talks To Intermarché Owner

By Reuters
Share this article

France's Groupe Casino and smaller retailer Teract have said that Groupement Les Mousquetaires, owner of supermarket chain Intermarché, has joined their exclusive tie-up talks.

Under the planned deal, Groupement Les Mousquetaires and Casino are considering extending their purchasing alliances by two years until 2028.

They are also considering extending their agreements to the new entity to be formed between Casino Group and Teract, which would be controlled by Casino.

Read More: Czech Investor Kretinsky Offers To Subscribe To Casino Capital Increase

Transfer Of Points Of Sale

The new entity could also transfer to Groupement Les Mousquetaires over several years and at market value, a number of points of sale from Casino France representing a minimum of €1.1 billion of turnover, the statement said.

This would enable Intermarché to expand its national network, while also enabling Casino to 'accelerate the geographical refocusing of Casino labels on the target and priority regions', Casino said in a statement.

'Groupement Les Mousquetaires could also become a minority shareholder in the new entity,' it added. 'In this context, InVivo and Groupement Les Mousquetaires are considering an investment of €300 million in the new entity.'

Led by Jean-Charles Naouri, Casino, which has around €3 billion of debt maturing between 2024 and 2025, said in March it was in exclusive talks to combine its French retail business with Teract, a company backed by billionaire Xavier Niel, seeking to reassure investors over its ability to generate cash and reduce high debt.

Read More: Top 10 Supermarket Retail Chains In France

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM – your source for the latest retail news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Top 10 Supermarket Retail Chains In Switzerland
2
Retail

Polish Retail Sales, Industrial Output Fall More Than Expected
3
Retail

Coop Denmark Reports Full-Year Loss Following 'Large' Investments
4
Retail

Russian Supermarket Chain Lenta Sees Profits Slump In Q1
5
Retail

Czech Investor Kretinsky Offers To Subscribe To Casino Capital Increase
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com