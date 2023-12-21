52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Christmas Shopping Season Disappoints German Retailers: Ifo

By Reuters
Share this article

German retailers' sentiment clouded over in December, according to a new survey, as Christmas shopping failed to offer a boost and expectations for the coming months remained gloomy.

The Ifo economic institute said its business situation indicator for retail slumped to -12.1 in the final month of the year, from -8.8 in November.

"For many retailers, business in the first weeks of the holiday season wasn't as good as they had hoped," Ifo expert Patrick Hoeppner said in a statement.

Europe's largest economy has seen inflation steadily slow over 2023 - coming in at 2.3% in November after double-digit highs late last year - and there is some indication that consumer sentiment is improving.

Outlook

However, inflation could rise again at the start of the new year as a more fiscally restrained 2024 budget promises cuts to certain subsidies and new taxation measures.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Customers continue to exercise noticeable restraint, and this is likely to give retailers a difficult start to 2024," Hoeppner said.

"However, falling inflation and rising wages and salaries are likely to boost purchasing power and ensure more retail demand over the course of the year," he added.

German consumer sentiment is set to improve with the start of the new year, according to GfK, though whether the rise marks the beginning of a sustained recovery from a very low level for Europe's biggest economy remains to be seen.

The consumer sentiment index rose to -25.1 points heading into January from a revised -27.6 the month before and above expectations of analysts polled by Reuters for a -27.0 reading.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

12 Ads of Christmas 2023 – Europe's Most-Loved Retailer Christmas Ad Is...
2
Retail

Ahold Delhaize’s Daniella Vega On How To Maintain A Sustainable Business
3
Retail

Driving Home For Christmas – SPAR Brings Danes Home
4
Retail

Top 3 Snacking Trends In The United States For 2024
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com