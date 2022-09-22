Subscribe Login
Co-op Announces Leadership Changes In Food Business

Britain’s Co-op has announced leadership changes in its convenience and wholesale business units.

The company has appointed former commercial director Matt Hood as managing director of its Co-op Food business.

He will be responsible for both commercial and operational areas of the business, the group said.

Commenting on Hood's appointment, Shirine Khoury-Haq, CEO of Co-op, said, “I am delighted to announce that Matt is our new managing director of Co-op Food with both the commercial and operational areas reporting to him and he will ensure we remain leaders in convenience.

"We have an incredibly strong team, an established position to build from and the hunger and opportunity to achieve so much more in the years ahead."

Jo Whitfield Steps Down

Hood succeeds Jo Whitfield, who has decided to step down as the chief executive of Co-op Food after five years in the role.

Co-op chair Allan Leighton thanked Whitfield for her service and added, “Jo has decided that this is the right time to move on and pursue her next challenge.

“During her time with us, Jo has led a re-invention of our food business. She always put colleagues first and championed colleague safety."

Wholesale Business

Elsewhere, Michael Fletcher, who led Co-op’s wholesale arm, Nisa, has also decided to step down.

The retailer has named Peter Batt, a former managing director of Co-op’s regional stores in the south, as the new managing director of Nisa.

Khoury-Haq added, “Peter Batt will take over from Michael with immediate effect to allow a managed handover with Michael.

"Peter has extensive experience in retail and trading, having been our divisional managing director in the south, and brings with him both commercial and operational experience from his roles outside of Co-op."

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

