Co-op’s Customer Proposition Delivers Quality, Value And Pure Convenience

IGD’s recently published forecasts out to 2028 highlight convenience as one of the key growth channels in the UK grocery sector.

While the total market will grow at an annual compound rate of 3.4%, convenience will track at 4.3%, with channel value hitting £62 billion (€72.1 billion) in 2028.

Of the UK retailers, Co-op is the biggest pure play in the convenience space, and this is really embodied in its ‘Pure Convenience’ strategy, with its focus on delivering an optimal offer within a small store footprint, targeting key convenience missions: food-to-go, meal for tonight and top-up.

Its stores are a great example of best practices in convenience store formats, using all available space to merchandise a highly curated range, and creating an offer capable of meeting a significant breadth of daily shopper needs.

Using effective zoning and product adjacencies, Co-op successfully implements layouts that help shoppers complete their missions quickly, by offering clear solutions to help decision-making and giving them options to ensure the availability of choice.

Graham stated, "I’m looking forward to sharing the current reality and the challenges we face in retail, covering safer colleagues, safer communities and colleague engagement."

