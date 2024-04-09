Coca-Cola Launches Limited-Edition Packaging Featuring Marvel Universe Characters

Coca-Cola has launched limited-edition packaging for beverage cans and a new commercial featuring characters from the Marvel Universe.

The beverage giant commenced the rollout of Coca-Cola cans featuring Marvel Universe characters on 8 April in more than 50 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Japan and Asia Pacific.

The campaign will run throughout the summer, the company added.

“Coca-Cola has a long history with Disney, and it’s exciting to have a relationship that encourages and enables us to continue to push ourselves and our relationship to new heights creatively,” stated Islam ElDessouky, global head of creative strategy and content for Coca-Cola Trademark.

“This latest collaboration with Marvel allows us to tap into the legacy and affinity for both brands to deliver consumers new and unexpected experiences,” ElDessouky added.

New Commercial

The commercial, titled Coca-Cola x Marvel: The Heroes, features bespoke illustrations of over 30 characters from across the Marvel Universe, from Ant-Man to Captain America, on Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar bottles.

Scannable QR codes unlock augmented reality animation experiences for each hero or villain, plus the chance to win exclusive prizes including Disney Cruise vacations, autographed memorabilia and more, Coca-Cola noted.

The campaign will also include digital character collectibles, out-of-home content, and exclusive merchandise on CokeStore.com.

“Our corporate alliance with Coca-Cola uniquely positioned us to develop something remarkably innovative within the industry,” said Mindy Hamilton, senior vice president of global marketing partnerships at The Walt Disney Company.

“We took the traditional marketing paradigm and redefined it in the best way possible. The result is an unprecedented campaign that taps into the power of the Marvel Universe—which is heading into its 85th year of beloved characters—and tells stories in a way that can only be done when Coca-Cola and Disney come together.”