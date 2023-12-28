Conad Confirms Leadership Position In Italy

Retailer Conad is on track to achieve impressive growth in 2023, solidifying its position as Italy's leading supermarket chain.

According to preliminary data, Conad is expected to record an overall turnover of €20.2 billion in 2023, a 9.1% increase on 2022, driven by a focus on private-label brands and digital innovation initiatives like the Hey Conad platform.

Market Leader

Despite a challenging year for consumer spending, Conad kept its leadership position in the market, holding a 15% share, while sales grew by 9.6% (+7.9% like-for-like).

From hypermarkets like Spazio Conad expanding by 7.7%, to proximity brands like TuDay Conad and Conad City (+8.5%), all the retailer's segments saw positive growth, resulting in an overall supermarket channel increase of 8.7%.

Conad's Bassi & Fissi programme, which offers a basket of essential items at significantly reduced prices, continues to be valued by budget-conscious shoppers – in 2023, customers saved an average of 27.8% through the initiative.

The Italian retail giant is in the middle of a €2 billion investment plan, spanning three years (2023-2025).

Conad's private label also continued to show growth, generating a €6 billion revenue boost (+12.9%).

Hey Conad

Over the past year, Hey Conad, the retailer's digital platform, saw the introduction of new services beyond online shopping, including travel, culture, and leisure experiences. In 2024, more additions are planned, with pet care, finance, insurance, and mobility services joining the platform.

Beyond traditional supermarkets, Conad is diversifying its network through concept stores. In 2023, 27 new pharmacies, opticians, forecourt outlets, and pet stores opened, bringing the group's total network to 3,951 points of sale.

Looking ahead, Conad expects to outpace inflation, with an average growth of around 5% through 2025.