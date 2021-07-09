Continente Expands Partnership With Uber Eats

Published on Jul 9 2021 12:29 PM in Retail tagged: Portugal / Continente / Home Delivery / uber eats

Portuguese retailer Continente has expanded its partnership with Uber Eats to include more than 40 stores in the greater Lisbon and greater Porto areas.

Several exclusive take-away meals from Continente stores will now be available to customers through instant delivery, the retailer added.

Convenience

Continente aims to provide maximum convenience to customers through this partnership with Uber Eats.

The delivery solution is adaptable to consumer's day-to-day lives and offers a diverse range of products at a competitive price.

Continente offers a unique dining experience through Uber Eats, with exclusive recipes featuring the retailer's 'homemade' food assortment at affordable prices.

Duck rice made with premium sausages, cod with cream with authentic flavours, or traditional Portuguese pork are just some of the more traditional dishes available on Uber Eats. It also includes pasta, sandwiches, snacks, soups, and succulent roast chicken.

Home Delivery Segment

The partnership strengthens Continente's position in the home delivery segment.

The expansion will now allow Uber Eats to reach a further 25 stores in the Greater Lisbon area, 15 more stores in the Greater Porto area, and more than eight stores in the Setubal area.

All Uber Eats orders are 100% contactless, meaning no direct contact between employees and users. In addition, between 7–20 July, the retailer is offering a special 2x1 promotion on all hot meals.

Continente's objective is to continue to meet the needs of its customers and provide convenient alternatives that are simple and easy to use.

The brand seeks to deliver value propositions that can make life easier for its consumers, and the expansion of this partnership allows Continente's take-away meals to reach more people.

