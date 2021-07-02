ESM Magazine

Groupe Casino, Deliveroo Extend Partnership For Two Years

Published on Jul 2 2021 8:43 AM in Retail tagged: Featured Post / France / Groupe Casino / Deliveroo

French supermarket giant Groupe Casino has announced the extension of its partnership with delivery firm Deliveroo for a further two-year period, with plans to roll the service out to a wider range of cities.

'This collaboration aims to enable customers of the Deliveroo platform to have Groupe Casino's products and food brands delivered in less than thirty minutes on average,' Casino said in a statement.

Expanding The Agreement

At the start of 2020, Deliveroo services were available from Franprix and Monop' stores, with the two firms signing a deal in May of last year to extend that to all Casino banners.

Currently, it is available from 500 stores, with Casino saying its long-term objective is to extend this to 1,500 stores, across the Franprix, Monop’, Monoprix, La Nouvelle Cave, Vival, Spar, Géant Casino, Casino Supermarchés, Le Petit Casino, Petit Casino and Casino Shop banners.

The coming months will also see an 'acceleration' of service development from Monoprix and La Nouvelle Cave outlets in the Paris region, as well as expansion to a number of new cities, including Nancy, Lille, Perpignan, Angers, Mulhouse, Bayonne, Le Mans, Brest, Blois, Compiègne and Arras.

Rival retailer Carrefour has also commenced using Deliveroo for grocery services in France.

Range Of Products

The number of products available is also set to be extended, to 1,100 SKUs in Franprix, and 900 SKUs in Monop' outlets.

The range of products includes predominantly food products and fresh fruit and vegetables, while some OTC medicines and hygiene products are also available.

'This partnership enables the Casino group to offer ever more local services to its customers, particularly in buoyant formats (urban, premium and convenience stores), and thus adds a complementary brick to its food e-commerce development strategy,' Casino said in a statement.

Another rapid delivery service targeting the French market is Russian firm Yandex.Lavka, which plans to roll out grocery deliveries in Paris later this year.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

