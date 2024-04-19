52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Intermarché Portugal Signs Delivery Partnership with Uber Eats

By Branislav Pekic
Retailer Intermarché has teamed up with Uber Eats in an exclusive partnership across Portugal.

This collaboration brings over 100 Intermarché supermarket locations onto the Uber Eats platform, significantly expanding Uber Eats' online grocery delivery options.

According to the firms, the partnership aims to provide Portuguese consumers with an even more convenient and affordable way to shop.

By offering more than 8,000 Intermarché SKUs on its platform, including ready-to-eat meals and discounts of up to 40% on the PorSi private label brand, Uber Eats is seeking to cater to busy lifestyles and budget-conscious shoppers.

Chef Tie-Up

To celebrate the launch, Uber Eats and Intermarché partnered with popular chefs and health enthusiasts in Portugal to create a variety of quick and easy recipes.

The ingredients for these recipes have been bundled together and are being offered at discounted prices (up to 40% off) in all Intermarché stores and on the Uber Eats app. This limited-time offer runs until April 21st on the Uber Eats platform.

Os Mosqueteiros Continues To Invest

Intermarché's parent company, Os Mosqueteiros, also continues to expand its physical presence – last month, the retail group invested €6.5 million to open a new Intermarché store in Mem Martins, district of Sintra.

This latest opening takes the retailer's current network to 266 stores across 180 municipalities of Portugal.

Grupo Os Mosqueteiros, whose portfolio also includes Bricomarché and Roady stores, closed 2023 with a 7.8% sales increase in Portugal, reaching €2 billion (excluding fuel). Intermarché, the group's core banner, reported a 7.7% increase in sales, excluding fuel, in the same period.

Os Mosqueteiros is part of France's Les Mousquetaires group.

