Coop Sweden Announces Restructuring, Plans To Cut Jobs

Coop Sweden has announced plans to restructure the organisation to increase competitiveness and offer better prices and promotions to its members.

The restructuring will see Coop Sweden cut about 100 positions at its office in Solna and implement other measures, which it says will save over SEK 300 million.

The new organisational structure will come into effect from 1 January 2024.

Marie Nygren, CEO of Coop Sweden said, "Coop's mission is to create economic benefits for our more than 3.9 million members. The sharp cost increases in recent years for the purchase of goods, energy, transport and increased rents mean that we must adapt the organisation to provide the conditions for a profitable Coop in Sweden.

"A strong Coop can compete with competitors and create both member benefits and contribute to increased sustainability."

Coop Sweden

Coop Sweden operates about 820 stores, owned by the country's 27 consumer associations and is responsible for common functions such as chains, marketing, assortment, purchasing, logistics and IT.

Nygren stated, "It is regrettable that competent employees have to leave the company, we will do what we can to help them move on in their professional lives.

"We are now creating a customer-oriented, process-oriented, flatter and more agile organisation to fulfil our promise to our members."

Elsewhere, Coop will also commence operations at the new, fully automated goods terminal in Eskilstuna.

Coop says it is the largest investment for the retailer in Sweden in modern times and also one of Northern Europe's largest and most automated goods terminals.

"It is an investment in the future that will deliver cost-effective and reliable logistics and goods handling for the whole of Coop in Sweden for many decades. The goods terminal is one of the conditions for coping with competition and at the same time contributing to increased sustainability," added Nygren.