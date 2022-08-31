Coop Sweden Offers Lower Electricity Prices For Members

Coop Sweden is partnering with Fortum to offer its members a lower electricity price, as well as the opportunity to earn points on their electricity use.

The points can be exchanged for vouchers at Coop, the retailer noted.

Coop Sweden And Fortum Partnership

The partnership between Coop Sweden and Fortum will start immediately.

Coop members who switch to an electricity contract with Fortum will receive 20,000 points in start-up bonus/welcome bonus and Fortum's environmental package free of charge for the first three months (electricity from renewable sources and energy advice).

Fortum is also offering a discount on the kWh price and up to 30,000 points per year based on electricity use.

Customers will also be able to access a number of smart services that help them to better control their electricity use and their electricity costs.

Electricity Price

More than 3.7 million Swedes are members of Coop Sweden and, as part of the retailer's operating principles, all members together own Coop.

As a member-owned company, members are given the opportunity to influence the development of stores, product choices, and other important areas, and are now offered the opportunity to take part in the new partnership with Fortum.

Anton Nyman, head of partner programmes at Coop Sweden, said, "The price of electricity is now at levels never before seen in Sweden. At the same time, inflation is driving up other costs for households. We believe that our members will appreciate this offer, which allows them to directly reduce their electricity costs, while earning points that can be used for other discounts."

"Our work is driven by the wishes of our customers and members. We want our members to have the best member offers. In our surveys, we have seen that an offer on electricity contracts is in demand and we are therefore entering into partnership with Fortum."

